The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract
Football news Today, 15:01
AC Milan's CEO, Giorgio Furlani, addressed the future of veteran striker Olivier Giroud at the club.
According to the executive, the French forward may remain with the team if he desires to do so. The contract of the 37-year-old forward with the Rossoneri expires on June 30th and has not yet been extended.
“It’s early to discuss his future. But doors are open if he wants to stay” said Furlani.
Earlier reports indicated interest from one of the MLS clubs in the services of the French footballer.
Giroud has been playing for Milan since 2021. In the current season, the experienced forward has scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 28 matches across all competitions.
