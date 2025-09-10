The deal is done! Official: Otávio joins Al-Qadsiah

The experienced Portuguese leaves Cristiano Ronaldo's team.

A new chapter in Otávio's career.

Details: Today, the Saudi club Al-Qadsiah officially announced the signing of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder Otávio.

It is reported that the player has joined his new club as a free agent and signed a contract with Al-Qadsiah until 2027.

Last season, Otávio played for Al-Nassr, having moved there in the summer of 2023 from Porto for €60 million. During the previous campaign, Otávio made 40 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €15 million.

