RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The deal is done! Official: Otávio joins Al-Qadsiah

The deal is done! Official: Otávio joins Al-Qadsiah

The experienced Portuguese leaves Cristiano Ronaldo's team.
Football news Today, 01:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Octavio signing a contract with Al-Qadisiya https://x.com/AlQadsiahEN

A new chapter in Otávio's career.

Details: Today, the Saudi club Al-Qadsiah officially announced the signing of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder Otávio.

It is reported that the player has joined his new club as a free agent and signed a contract with Al-Qadsiah until 2027.

Last season, Otávio played for Al-Nassr, having moved there in the summer of 2023 from Porto for €60 million. During the previous campaign, Otávio made 40 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €15 million.

Reminder: Ronaldo persuades his former Man United teammate to join Al-Nassr

Related teams and leagues
Al Qadasiya Al Qadasiya Schedule Al Qadasiya News Al Qadasiya Transfers
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Related Team News
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal for Al Nasr Football news Yesterday, 10:50 Ronaldo congratulates Al-Nassr women's team on Saudi Super Cup victory
Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez and their children Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:22 Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée showcases their daughters' musical talents
Ronaldo persuades his former Man United teammate to join Al-Nassr Football news 04 sep 2025, 08:24 Ronaldo persuades his former Man United teammate to join Al-Nassr
Кемерон Пуэртас в футболке Вердера Football news 04 sep 2025, 07:32 Following Boniface! Werder announces the signing of Cameron Puertas
Emeric Laporte as part of Al-Nasr. Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:53 Athletic Bilbao launches full-scale campaign to register Aymeric Laporte
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores