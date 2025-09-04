RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ronaldo persuades his former Man United teammate to join Al-Nassr

Old ties come in handy.
Despite his second exit from Manchester United being far from smooth, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t forgotten his Old Trafford teammates and is eager to reunite with some of them at his new club—Al-Nassr.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the Portuguese striker is trying to convince his former Manchester United partner Mason Greenwood to make the move to Riyadh. It’s believed the Englishman could have joined the Saudi club last year, but at the time, the embattled forward opted to continue his career in Europe.

The transfer window in the Middle East remains open, and with the new season approaching, the ambition is to capture the league title. However, there’s a clear understanding within the club that, even after signing João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez, one more blockbuster transfer is needed.

Reminder: Earlier, Al-Nassr was close to selling Aymeric Laporte to Athletic Bilbao, but bureaucratic hurdles prevented the deal from being finalized in time.

