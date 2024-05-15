The dates of the Premier League transfer windows are known. When can clubs make transfers?

The English Premier League has announced the dates of the transfer windows for the 2024/2025 season on its official website.

The summer transfer window will open on Friday, June 14, and will be open until 00:00 CET on Saturday, August 31. The winter transfer window will open with the start of 2025, namely on January 1. It will close at 00:00 CET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The Premier League press release notes that the dates of the transfer window closures have been synchronised with the leading European leagues. Summer and winter transfer windows will close in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France at the same time.

It is worth recalling that the past transfer window was one of the most economical for Premier League clubs over the past 10 years. The clubs spent only 121 million euros.