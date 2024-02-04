The coach of Marseille paid extortionists 3,000 euros. Scandal in Italy surrounding Gattuso

The family of Marseille's head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has reportedly faced extortion in recent weeks from the 'Ndrangheta, a Calabrian organized crime group.

According to journalists, Francesco Gattuso, the father of Marseille's coach, sought assistance from Italian authorities. He had planned to install photovoltaic panels on his land and developed a project for which he received 80,000 euros in funding. The 'Ndrangheta allegedly demanded money and attempted to exert pressure on Francesco Gattuso by setting fire to his daughter Ida Elvira Gattuso's car twice, in October and then in December of last year.

After Francesco Gattuso filed a police report regarding the car arsons, an investigation began, involving phone call interceptions. According to information published by Il Fatto Quotidiano on Saturday, in one of the calls, Gattuso's sister indicates that her brother paid the extortionists the claimed amount, namely 3,000 euros.

The investigation led to the arrest of two men linked to the 'Ndrangheta.

Gennaro Gattuso himself declined to comment on reports that he paid money to the extortionists.

Gattuso is the coach of the French Marseille team, having taken over in September 2023.