RU RU NG NG
Main News Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach

Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach

Football news Today, 14:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach Photo: https://www.om.fr/fr

Olympique de Marseille has announced its selection for the position of head coach, appointing Italian Gennaro Gattuso, as disclosed on the official website.

The leadership of the French club considered two candidates for the role and ultimately favored the Italian specialist over former PSG coach Christophe Galtier. Marseille has not disclosed the terms and conditions of the new coach's contract.

In early September, Gattuso came close to joining Lyon, another competitor of Marseille. However, the negative reactions, both within the club and among the fans, in response to his potential appointment, prompted Marseille's owner, John Textor, to switch his choice to Fabio Grosso.

Gattuso is the first Italian coach to lead Marseille since 1958. Previously, he managed Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, AC Milan, Napoli, and Valencia. As a player, Gennaro is a legend of AC Milan, having won the UEFA Champions League twice with the club. As a coach, Gattuso secured the Italian Cup with Napoli in 2020.

Related teams and leagues
Marseille Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach Football news Today, 13:17 Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs Football news Today, 12:27 Kylian Mbappé has sustained an injury and is undergoing training in gym Football news Today, 11:58 The former head coach of Spain's women's national team has been summoned in the Rubiales case Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia are following Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 10:27 It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027 Football news Today, 09:56 Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie Football news Today, 08:26 Aston Villa players are unhappy with the quality of their shirts Football news Today, 07:31 Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case Football news Today, 06:59 Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching
Sport Predictions
Football Today Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023