Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach

Olympique de Marseille has announced its selection for the position of head coach, appointing Italian Gennaro Gattuso, as disclosed on the official website.

The leadership of the French club considered two candidates for the role and ultimately favored the Italian specialist over former PSG coach Christophe Galtier. Marseille has not disclosed the terms and conditions of the new coach's contract.

In early September, Gattuso came close to joining Lyon, another competitor of Marseille. However, the negative reactions, both within the club and among the fans, in response to his potential appointment, prompted Marseille's owner, John Textor, to switch his choice to Fabio Grosso.

Gattuso is the first Italian coach to lead Marseille since 1958. Previously, he managed Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, AC Milan, Napoli, and Valencia. As a player, Gennaro is a legend of AC Milan, having won the UEFA Champions League twice with the club. As a coach, Gattuso secured the Italian Cup with Napoli in 2020.