"The club's mission is clear". Riveiro reveals Orlando Pirates' objectives

This season, Orlando Pirates have fought on three fronts until the very end with a remarkably young squad. And while the Buccaneers are now realistically contending on just one of those fronts, head coach Jose Riveiro remains proud of his players.

Details: Orlando Pirates' manager emphasized that the club's mission is to help young footballers unlock their potential, and fantastic progress has been made in this direction. Without the club's support, such achievements would simply not be possible.