"The club's mission is clear". Riveiro reveals Orlando Pirates' objectives
This season, Orlando Pirates have fought on three fronts until the very end with a remarkably young squad. And while the Buccaneers are now realistically contending on just one of those fronts, head coach Jose Riveiro remains proud of his players.
Details: Orlando Pirates' manager emphasized that the club's mission is to help young footballers unlock their potential, and fantastic progress has been made in this direction. Without the club's support, such achievements would simply not be possible.
Quote: “As a coach, I wouldn’t be able to do this if the club didn’t support such decisions. We are united on this front. The club’s mission is indeed clear. This is a positive message not only for Orlando Pirates players.
If you are ready and the timing is right, anything is possible. The club is making fantastic strides in development, we are producing quality players, trying to help them take those final steps in their growth, and they are making fantastic contributions to the team,” Riveiro stated.