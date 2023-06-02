The club that wants Messi is left without a coach
Football news Today, 03:15
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has left his position.
This is stated in an official statement on the club's website.
Also, assistant coach Jason Kryce left the team.
Javier Morales will take over as interim coach.
Neville has been with the American club since January 2021. Under his guidance, the team made it to the MLS Cup playoffs in 2022.
Recall that Inter Miami is considered one of the contenders for Lionel Messi.
