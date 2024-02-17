RU RU NG NG
The change of Palace's coach has been postponed. Roy Hodgson is recovering from hospitalization

Crystal Palace's head coach Roy Hodgson was hospitalized after losing consciousness during a training session.

This occurred at a time when the club had decided to terminate its agreement with Hodgson and appoint Oliver Glasner in his place. However, the team is aware of the sensitivity of announcing the appointment of a new coach given the situation, meaning it is unclear when the former Eintracht Frankfurt coach will be confirmed for the position.

As a result, Glasner, who signed a contract until 2026, will not be leading the team at Goodison Park in the 25th round of the Premier League against Everton.

According to The Sun, Roy Hodgson is recovering well after being hospitalized during training, although, according to the club's latest reports, he is still awaiting results.

Currently, Crystal Palace sits in fifteenth place in the league table, with their future opponent trailing by just five points, despite Everton being in the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace on March 21 last year, signing a contract until the end of the season. The contract was extended for another year in the summer. The English specialist had previously managed the club from 2017 to 2021.

