The champion of Portugal league has been determined

In the 34th round of the Portuguese championship, "Benfica" won a decisive victory over "Santa Clara" with a score of 3-0 on their home ground and secured the championship title.

The goals from Gonçalo Ramos, Rafael Silva, and Alejandro Grimaldo brought the victory to the Lisbon club.

FC Porto finished in second place in the championship, while Sporting ended the season in fourth place.

"Benfica" and "Porto" secured direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, while "Braga" will participate in the qualifying tournament. "Sporting" will compete in the UEFA Europa League, while "Arouca" and "Vitoria Guimaraes" will play in the UEFA Conference League.

"Benfica" - "Santa Clara" - 3:0 (2:0)

Goals: Ramos, 7 - 1:0, Silva, 28 - 2:0, Grimaldo, 60 (penalty) - 3:0

