"Dynamo Kyiv" has extended the contract with the African midfielder

The press service of Dynamo Kyiv has announced on the official website the contract extension with Nigerian midfielder Benito.

The new agreement between the 24-year-old player and the Ukrainian club will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Benito joined Dynamo Kyiv in 2020. He has played a total of 11 matches for the club, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Don't miss: Ukrainian player Malinovskyi evaluates his season at Marseille.