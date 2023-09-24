The Brentford defender is of interest to the European giants

The Scottish defender of London Brentford may change teams in the winter. Goal.com reports this.

Despite the fact that the transfer window in European football has only recently closed, teams have already begun work on new squad reinforcements. According to the source, Aaron Hickey is interested in several famous teams, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. Transfermarkt values the player at 25 million euros.

Note that Hickey only moved to Brentford from Bologna last summer for 16.5 million euros. The footballer himself is a graduate of Scottish Hearts and is already involved in playing for the Scotland national team.

We add that the 21-year-old footballer played 33 matches for his current club in all tournaments, in which he gave one assist.

Let us remind you that yesterday Brentford lost to Everton at home in the sixth round of the English Premier League