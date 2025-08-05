“The best place in the world”: Vinicius shares training photo from Real Madrid base

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has returned to club training after his vacation. He shared his first photo from the club’s training ground on his Instagram page.

Vinicius posted a picture of himself training at Real Madrid’s base, tagged Madrid as the location, and captioned it, “We are back in the best place in the world 🤍,” clearly showing his excitement to be back with the team.

It’s worth noting that the Brazilian will remain in Madrid for at least another year, despite ongoing rumors about a possible departure, internal team conflicts, and stalled contract extension talks.

Reportedly, Vinicius is demanding a salary on par with Mbappé, but the club’s management is not prepared to meet those terms. That’s why negotiations have been put on hold and are expected to resume later. For now, the Brazilian will have to give his all in the upcoming season to prove his value to the club.