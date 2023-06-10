The best goal scorer of the UEFA Champions League has been announced
Football news
Champions League
The leading goal scorer of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League was Norwegian forward Erling Haaland from Manchester City.
Haaland scored 12 goals, with 11 goals from open play and 1 from a penalty. The Norwegian had to play 11 matches to achieve this feat. The 22-year-old Haaland's goals were distributed as follows: Sevilla (2), Borussia Dortmund (1), Copenhagen (2), RB Leipzig (5), Bayern Munich (1 and 1).
Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah from Liverpool took second place with eight goals (one from a penalty). Third place was shared by Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe from PSG, both scoring 7 goals.
