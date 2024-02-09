The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title

The Denver Nuggets' center, Nikola Jokić, continues to assert his leadership atop the MVP contenders' list, as reported by NBA Central.

The pivotal player of the Denver squad maintains his commanding position. Following closely in second place is Oklahoma's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo secures the third spot among the leaders.

The MVP contenders ranking in the NBA stands as follows:

Nikola Jokić (Denver) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) Luka Dončić (Dallas) Jayson Tatum (Boston) Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento) Kevin Durant (Phoenix) Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) Anthony Davis (Lakers)

It's worth noting that Jokić, a Serbian professional basketball player, assumes the role of center for the National Basketball Association's Denver Nuggets. Selected in the 2014 NBA Draft as the overall 41st pick by the Denver Nuggets.

He leads among all Europeans in triple-double counts in NBA history, and ranks within the top 4 in this category among all players. He has participated in the NBA All-Star Game five times from 2019 to 2023 and secured the NBA championship and Finals MVP title in 2023.

The National Basketball Association has unveiled the court for the All-Star Game. NBA shared a brief video on their social media platforms featuring the LED court setup for the events within the league's 2024 All-Star Game festivities.