The NBA showcased the court for the All-Star Game

The National Basketball Association unveiled the court for the All-Star Game.

On its social media channels, the NBA shared a brief video featuring the LED court for the events within the league's 2024 All-Star Game.

"A high-performance sports parquet with immersion effect aims to enhance the experience for arena spectators and viewers at home through interactive displays," the association stated in its announcement.

During each event, the visuals displayed on the venue will include the following:

Design and color changes

Live replays and other video content

Real-time game statistics

Location-based player tracking animations

Interactive games for fans during timeouts

Exciting animations after key plays and moments

The National Basketball Association also announced the coach who will lead the Western Conference team in the All-Star Game. Minnesota's coach, Chris Finch, will head the team. It's worth noting that Milwaukee's head coach, Doc Rivers, and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference team during the All-Star Game.

Recall that the NBA All-Star Game will take place on the weekend of February 17-18 and will be held in Indianapolis.