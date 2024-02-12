The Barcelona talent has achieved two more records
Barcelona's teenager, Lamine Yamal, secured a brace in yesterday's match against Granada (3:3), thereby setting two new age-related records in La Liga.
Yamal became the youngest player to score two goals in a La Liga match. At the time of the game against Granada, the Barcelona youth product was only 16 years, 6 months, and 29 days old.
Additionally, Yamal became the only player in La Liga history to score three goals before turning 17. Ansu Fati and Iker Muniain had previously scored 2 goals at the age of 16.
In the current season, Yamal has already played in 33 matches across all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 5 assists. The 16-year-old winger has also played 4 matches and scored 2 goals for the Spanish national team.
