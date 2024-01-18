The Barcelona new striker will make his debut in the starting line-up today

The Brazilian talent Vitor Roque will make his debut in the starting lineup for Barcelona today. He will start in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match against Unionistas de Salamanca, as reported by journalist Roger Torrello of Diario Sport.

Roque has previously played only 38 minutes for Barcelona, coming on as a substitute in a La Liga match against Las Palmas (2:1) and in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 game against Barbastro.

The coaching staff at Barcelona is hopeful that Roque's inclusion in the team will help alleviate the workload on the primary center-forward, Robert Lewandowski.

In the summer, Barcelona paid €40 million to Atletico Paranaense for Roque, but he joined the Spanish champions only in January. In the recently concluded season in the Brazilian Serie A, Roque scored 12 goals in 25 matches.

It is worth noting that Barcelona may have a new head coach in the summer.