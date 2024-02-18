RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Barcelona defender compared the team's young talent to one of the legendary players

The Barcelona defender compared the team's young talent to one of the legendary players

Football news Today, 08:14
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Barcelona defender compared the team's young talent to one of the legendary players The Barcelona defender compared the team's young talent to one of the legendary players

The current season for the reigning champions of Spain, Barcelona, is unfolding in a less than optimal manner. However, a significant positive aspect has been the emergence of a large number of young talents. Lamine Yamal made a huge impression after breaking into the team's starting lineup. Additionally, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, and Mark Giu are exerting a significant influence on the team.

Regarding Cubarsi, he has been regularly featuring in the starting lineup lately and showcasing excellent performances, eliciting admiration from both fans and experts alike.

During an interview with Lays, Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo confessed that in the game of the 17-year-old talent, he sees shades of one of the legendary central defenders of the team, namely Gerard Piqué.

"I have learned a lot from Pique, especially his intelligence. Gerard wasn't the fastest, but he was very smart and always in the right position. Pau Cubarsi reminds me of him a bit because he possesses that intelligence. The truth is, at just 17 years old, he has incredible talent. I believe he should be taken care of because he is the club's talent for many years to come."

As a result, Cubarsi and Araujo could form an excellent defensive partnership for Barcelona and potentially be on par with a duo like Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué.

Let us remind you that yesterday, Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Vigo.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 13:42 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2 Football news Today, 17:03 Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:00 Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18 Football news Today, 16:55 In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A Football news Today, 16:16 The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 16:06 "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat Football news Today, 15:43 The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season Football news Today, 15:33 I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness Football news Today, 15:08 The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers Football news Today, 15:02 Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement
Sport Predictions
Football 19 feb 2024 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024