The Barcelona defender compared the team's young talent to one of the legendary players

The current season for the reigning champions of Spain, Barcelona, is unfolding in a less than optimal manner. However, a significant positive aspect has been the emergence of a large number of young talents. Lamine Yamal made a huge impression after breaking into the team's starting lineup. Additionally, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, and Mark Giu are exerting a significant influence on the team.

Regarding Cubarsi, he has been regularly featuring in the starting lineup lately and showcasing excellent performances, eliciting admiration from both fans and experts alike.

During an interview with Lays, Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo confessed that in the game of the 17-year-old talent, he sees shades of one of the legendary central defenders of the team, namely Gerard Piqué.

"I have learned a lot from Pique, especially his intelligence. Gerard wasn't the fastest, but he was very smart and always in the right position. Pau Cubarsi reminds me of him a bit because he possesses that intelligence. The truth is, at just 17 years old, he has incredible talent. I believe he should be taken care of because he is the club's talent for many years to come."

As a result, Cubarsi and Araujo could form an excellent defensive partnership for Barcelona and potentially be on par with a duo like Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué.

Let us remind you that yesterday, Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta Vigo.