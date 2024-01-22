RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club

The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club

Football news Today, 08:43
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club

For the first time in 14 years, Karim Benzema may play in the French league.

According to RMC Sport, Olympique Lyon is closely monitoring the challenging situation around the forward at Al-Ittihad and is making every effort to bring Benzema back to their club. However, this seems difficult for Lyon, especially financially. Nevertheless, despite slim chances, the club believes they have grounds to pursue the services of their former player.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner was raised at Lyon from 1997 to 2005, and it was at this club that he began his football journey in the 2005/2006 season. He played 148 matches for Lyon, scoring 66 goals and providing 27 assists. In the summer of 2009, he moved to Real Madrid for €35 million.

He left Real Madrid 14 years later, joining Saudi club Al-Ittihad. His current situation at the club is challenging. Benzema left the club prematurely, did not wait for the start of the winter break, and did not arrive on time for the training camp in the UAE. For 10 days, he was completely out of contact with Al-Ittihad.

Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:29 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:35 Mourinho may return to Italy. The club interested in the Portuguese is known Football news Today, 09:00 The head coach of Chelsea responded to the interest in his player Football news Today, 08:58 Incredible result. Allegri won his anniversary match in Serie A Football news Today, 08:43 The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club. Football news Today, 08:24 Newcastle player is ready to move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:54 Lazio has set its sights on a winger from a Premier League club Football news Today, 07:53 Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent Football news Today, 07:14 Bayern Munich refused to let go of their forward Football news Today, 07:11 It's already a crisis. Another star wants to leave Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:00 Eurotrip. Marvelous La Liga, racism in Italy, and another failure of Bayern
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today AEK Larnaca vs Pafos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024