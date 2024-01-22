The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club

For the first time in 14 years, Karim Benzema may play in the French league.

According to RMC Sport, Olympique Lyon is closely monitoring the challenging situation around the forward at Al-Ittihad and is making every effort to bring Benzema back to their club. However, this seems difficult for Lyon, especially financially. Nevertheless, despite slim chances, the club believes they have grounds to pursue the services of their former player.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner was raised at Lyon from 1997 to 2005, and it was at this club that he began his football journey in the 2005/2006 season. He played 148 matches for Lyon, scoring 66 goals and providing 27 assists. In the summer of 2009, he moved to Real Madrid for €35 million.

He left Real Madrid 14 years later, joining Saudi club Al-Ittihad. His current situation at the club is challenging. Benzema left the club prematurely, did not wait for the start of the winter break, and did not arrive on time for the training camp in the UAE. For 10 days, he was completely out of contact with Al-Ittihad.