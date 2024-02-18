RU RU NG NG
The NBL Australasia regular season has ended. All playoff participants have been determined

Basketball news Today, 02:47
Robert Sykes
Today, the concluding matches of the National Basketball League of Australia took place. In the final two games, Melbourne United and Adelaide triumphed over their adversaries.

Thus, the regular NBL season drew to a close, and all participants for the playoffs were determined. The reigning champion, Sydney, secured only the fourth spot and advanced to the quarterfinals. Joining the champion in the quarterfinals will be the Tasmania JackJumpers, Illawarra Hawks, and New Zealand Breakers.

The top two positions, based on championship results, were claimed by Melbourne United and Perth, earning them berths in the semifinals.

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Consequently, out of the ten participating teams in the championship, six advanced to the playoffs, where four will contest the quarterfinals, with the victors joining the semifinalists.

2024 NBL Finals playoff bracket

Play-in Qualification

  • Sydney Kings — New-Zealand Breakers
  • Tasmania Jack Jumpers — Illawarra Hawks

Play-in

  • Sydney Kings / New-Zealand Breakers — loser of the Tasmania JackJumpers - Illawarra Hawks game

Semi-finals

  • Melbourne United — winner of the play-in match
  • Perth Wildcats — winner of the Tasmania JackJumpers / Illawarra Hawks play-in match

Final

  • Winner of Semi Final 1 — Winner of Semi Final 2

All rounds of the play-in stage consist of one match. Semifinals will be played to two wins. The finals will be played to three wins.

The most decorated club in the NBL is Perth Wildcats, who have clinched the championship title ten times. The reigning champion, Sydney Kings, boast five victories, while another semifinalist, Melbourne Tigers, has secured playoff victories in the NBL just twice.

