RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Arsenal defender will not leave the team in the winter transfer window

The Arsenal defender will not leave the team in the winter transfer window

Football news Today, 10:34
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The Arsenal defender will not leave the team in the winter transfer window Photo: Meczyki / author unknown

The agent of Arsenal's defender Jakub Kiwior, Pavel Zimonchik, commented on the media reports regarding his client's potential departure from the Gunners in the winter transfer window.

As Zhimonchik stated on the YouTube channel Kanał Sportowy, a winter transfer for the Polish player is out of the question:

"Jakub is an Arsenal player. There are no signals that the club wants to get rid of him, and I don't think anything will happen in the winter transfer window."

Earlier reports had suggested that Kiwior had attracted interest from Milan, and Napoli was also reportedly interested in the player.

The 23-year-old Polish left-back joined Arsenal in the winter of 2023 from Italian club Spezia for 25 million euros.

In the current season, Kiwior has played 16 matches for the Gunners across all competitions, starting in half of them, but has not registered any goal contributions.

Transfermarkt values him at 25 million euros.

Popular news
What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 12:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:43 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
More news
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 13:24 The end of a career? Dorothea Wierer has shared her future plans Football news Today, 12:58 Mourinho's agent commented on his client's future after resigning from AS Roma Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Basketball news Today, 12:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Tennis news Today, 12:45 The participants in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open are known Football news Today, 12:42 Another club has entered the race for Juventus forward Football news Today, 12:14 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 12:12 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:09 Asian Cup. Tajikistan makes it to the playoffs and Qatar's quiet victory Football news Today, 12:08 Former winger of Bayern Munich and Juventus is returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024