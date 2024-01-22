The Arsenal defender will not leave the team in the winter transfer window

The agent of Arsenal's defender Jakub Kiwior, Pavel Zimonchik, commented on the media reports regarding his client's potential departure from the Gunners in the winter transfer window.

As Zhimonchik stated on the YouTube channel Kanał Sportowy, a winter transfer for the Polish player is out of the question:

"Jakub is an Arsenal player. There are no signals that the club wants to get rid of him, and I don't think anything will happen in the winter transfer window."

Earlier reports had suggested that Kiwior had attracted interest from Milan, and Napoli was also reportedly interested in the player.

The 23-year-old Polish left-back joined Arsenal in the winter of 2023 from Italian club Spezia for 25 million euros.

In the current season, Kiwior has played 16 matches for the Gunners across all competitions, starting in half of them, but has not registered any goal contributions.

Transfermarkt values him at 25 million euros.