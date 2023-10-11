The Ajax legend spoke harshly about the team's failures

Dutch football legend Ronald de Boer has not ignored the problems of his former club Ajax in the new season.

In particular, he criticized a number of decisions of the club's management, which led to the team's unsuccessful results this season.

"There's no point in bringing in so many supporting players and expecting them to perform at the highest level. It may seem harsh, but you can't make chocolate out of crap. I'm really worried about the situation and don't know where this is going to lead." de Boer said in an interview with Spanish publication Marca.

Ajax currently ranks 16th in the Dutch Championship. After six rounds of the new season, the team scored only five points, which was one of the worst starts for it in history.

The leader of the standings is PSV, which has 24 points after eight games.

In the summer, little-known players Josip Shutalo, Georges Mikautadze and Carlos Forbes joined the Ajax squad.