Football news Today, 10:36
The agent of Anthony Martial has commented on the future of his client at Manchester United

Agent of Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, Philippe Lamboley, has responded to information suggesting that his client has been excluded from training with the first team due to poor physical condition.

As stated by Lamboley in a comment to Sky Sports, all such claims are absolute lies:

"What is said about him is absolute nonsense. He has not been excluded from the group, and he has no problems with Erik ten Hag.

Anthony has spent nine seasons at Manchester, and if he were not a true professional, he would not have stayed at the club for so long.

He just needs a small operation on his adductors, which he had to do a long time ago and which prevented him from being 100 percent ready, so he will do it now."

The agent also commented on information that the forward does not want to leave the team in the current transfer window but will do so in the summer when his contract expires:

"Anthony will not leave and will stay until his contract expires in June."

It is also noted that the Frenchman's contract includes an option to extend for another year, and negotiations are reportedly underway regarding it, according to the manager of the Red Devils.

In the current season, the 28-year-old forward has played 19 matches for Manchester United, scoring two goals and providing the same number of assists.

