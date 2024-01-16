The 27th-ranked player in the world suffered a defeat in the Aus Open match with a 6:0, 3:0 score

On January 16, all matches of the first round of the Australian Open 2024 concluded.

The 27th-ranked player in the world, Sorana Cirstea from Romania, faced the Chinese tennis player Wang Yafan (China, WTA 94) in the 1/64 finals of the Australian major. The encounter ended with a sensational victory for the Chinese in three sets in 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Australian Open 2024. 1/64 finals

Wang Yafan (China) - Sorana Cirstea (Romania) [22] - 0:6, 7:5, 6:2

Sorana confidently dominated at the start of the match. After a strong first set, Cirstea led 3-0 in the second set but failed to maintain the advantage and unexpectedly lost.

Earlier in the tournament in Hobart, Elizabeth Cocciaretto lost to Julia Putintseva from a score of 6:0, 4:0.

Wang Yafan and Cirstea have faced each other three times. The score is now 2-1 in favor of the representative from China. In the next round of the Australian Open, she will play against Emma Raducanu.

Video summary of the Wang Yafan - Sorana Cirstea match.