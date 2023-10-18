The 13-year-old forward made his senior debut in the USA

13-year-old forward from the USA Davian Kimbrough made his first appearance on the field in professional football.

Yesterday he played at the senior level for his Sacramento team.

“After my goal, the coach told me to warm up. At that moment I realized that I had to go out onto the field. At first I was a little worried, but then the excitement overcame the nervousness. As I stood next to the referee and waited for my chance, I heard my teammates shouting my name. I decided to switch off from it to stay focused,” Kimbrough told ESPN.

Sacramento is a representative of the second strongest division in the United States - the USL Championship. On October 2, the team played against Las Vegas (2:0).

A historic event happened in the 87th minute when, after scoring the second goal, Sacramento coach Mark Briggs replaced 31-year-old Spanish forward Keko with 13-year-old Kimbrough. Keko previously played for Atlético Madrid.

The crowd at the Heart Health Park arena greeted the young player with loud applause.