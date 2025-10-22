"That's why I'm here!" – Marcus Rashford on El Clasico

Ahead of the Real Madrid clash, Marcus Rashford shares a brief comment

On the eve of the highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, set for October 26, Barcelona's winger Marcus Rashford shared his thoughts on the showdown.

Details: Marcus Rashford, who made the move to Barcelona this summer, spoke about his emotions ahead of his first El Clasico, which is set to take place this Sunday.

The English winger had this to say:

A match against Real Madrid is a huge occasion—this is exactly why I came here. I'm really looking forward to it.

Heading into matchday 10, Real Madrid tops the table with 24 points, while Barcelona sits second with 22. Marcus Rashford has made 12 appearances for Barcelona this season, netting five goals and providing five assists.



