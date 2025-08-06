“That's what it's all about”: Man City shares touching video from Pep Guardiola's autograph session

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola is a true icon for the club's fans, who are always on the lookout for a chance to snap a photo with him or get his autograph. Such a moment between Pep and his supporters was captured and shared on Manchester City's official Instagram account.

The video shows Guardiola signing autographs and posing for photos with a huge crowd of fans gathered around him. Among the supporters were both children and adults, including people in wheelchairs. At the request of one young fan, Pep even signed directly on his wheelchair.

Many of them thanked the Spaniard for his work and were genuinely thrilled for the opportunity to meet him in person.

The City post was captioned with the emotional phrase, “That's what it's all about 🫶,” highlighting that Guardiola's work is truly for the fans—the people who bring him joy and for whom he continues to create unforgettable moments.