That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named

Porto's head coach, Sergio Conceicao, is being considered by Barcelona as a potential successor to Xavi, who announced his departure from the club at the end of the current season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It is noted that this candidacy was put forward by Barcelona's sporting director, Deco. He is well-acquainted with Conceicao, having played alongside him for Porto and the Portuguese national team. Barcelona also faced Porto in the group stage of the Champions League this season, and Conceicao's team posed significant challenges for the Catalans.

Previously reported, Barcelona is also exploring options with Hansi Flick, Roberto De Zerbi, Thiago Motta, and Rafael Marquez.

Conceicao has been coaching Porto since the summer of 2017. Under his guidance, the "Dragons" have won the Portuguese championship three times and claimed the Portuguese Cup and Super Cup on an equal number of occasions.