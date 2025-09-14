Terence Crawford is the new undisputed super-middleweight champion!

He defeated Canelo Álvarez over 12 rounds

Today, September 14th, the fight for the title of undisputed super-middleweight champion took place between Terence Crawford and Canelo Álvarez.

Details: The bout for the undisputed championship lasted all 12 rounds. Both fighters started cautiously, wary of exposing themselves to devastating counterpunches. Only from the fourth round did they begin to let their hands go: exchanging several pinpoint shots. The action intensified: Álvarez landed fewer but heavier punches, while Crawford replied with a flurry of accurate, though less powerful, combinations.

During the so-called "championship rounds," Crawford was clearly the more aggressive fighter, pressing forward and launching several heavy attacks, which ultimately secured him the judges' decision.

DAWG Bud Crawford hit Canelo so hard he couldn’t even believe what happened to him😭pic.twitter.com/jVUL9tJA6v — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 14, 2025

With final scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113, Crawford became the undisputed super middleweight champion!

TERENCE CRAWFORD IS THE UNDISPUTED SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION AFTER 12 ROUNDS WITH CANELO ÁLVAREZ #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/SItIuhXRRu — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

This victory marks Crawford’s 42nd win in his professional career, with 31 of those coming by knockout. For Álvarez, this defeat is only the third in his record alongside 63 wins.



Read also: A chance for the young heavyweight! Itauma could be Usyk’s next opponent