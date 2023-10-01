RU RU NG NG
Main News Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game

Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game

Football news Today, 12:20
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown

The German goalkeeper of Barcelona gave his comment after the victory over Sevilla.

Barcelona achieved a minimal victory over Sevilla in a home match. The only goal of the game was scored by Sergio Ramos, who cut the ball into his own goal.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen shared his thoughts on his team's performance:

«We have many more matches ahead of us, so we must improve our own defensive game. And me too.

Every player is part of the team, and today I am very pleased with the result, the goal scored and the clean sheet. We saw that the team competes at a high level and fights persistently. That's why I'm proud of our victory.

What did you talk about with Rakitic after the match? During the warm-up, I joked with him and told him to shoot me more often. In the end, he couldn't help himself. It was not easy to parry that long-range strike, but I still managed to do it», - said the German footballer.

Let us add that Barcelona will play the next match on October 4 in the UEFA Champions League. Xavi's team will face off against Porto on the road.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:40 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:07 Lautaro Martinez commented on the victory over Salernitana Football news Today, 12:20 Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:40 Milan wants to sign Jonathan David Football news Today, 11:37 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 11:30 Nottingham Forest didn't lose in ten men to Brentford Football news Today, 11:00 Manchester United have named Sancho's replacement Football news Today, 10:20 European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren Football news Today, 10:10 Colombian Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in 5 minutes in La Liga match Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023