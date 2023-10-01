Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game

The German goalkeeper of Barcelona gave his comment after the victory over Sevilla.

Barcelona achieved a minimal victory over Sevilla in a home match. The only goal of the game was scored by Sergio Ramos, who cut the ball into his own goal.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen shared his thoughts on his team's performance:

«We have many more matches ahead of us, so we must improve our own defensive game. And me too. Every player is part of the team, and today I am very pleased with the result, the goal scored and the clean sheet. We saw that the team competes at a high level and fights persistently. That's why I'm proud of our victory. What did you talk about with Rakitic after the match? During the warm-up, I joked with him and told him to shoot me more often. In the end, he couldn't help himself. It was not easy to parry that long-range strike, but I still managed to do it», - said the German footballer.

Let us add that Barcelona will play the next match on October 4 in the UEFA Champions League. Xavi's team will face off against Porto on the road.