Ter Stegen close to returning! The Barcelona goalkeeper may be back on the pitch as early as November

The German has been sidelined for half a year

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has entered the final stage of his recovery following injury.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the German shot-stopper could receive medical clearance to play by the end of November.

Ter Stegen has missed a significant spell due to back problems, with his last appearance dating back to May this year. However, his condition has improved dramatically. Barcelona’s medical team is reporting positive progress and high hopes for his return to the squad in the coming weeks.

