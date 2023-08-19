Ter Stegen agreed to significant concessions for the sake of a new contract with Barcelona

RU RU NG NG
Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen of Barcelona has agreed to extend his contract with the club, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the player will soon sign a new agreement with the Catalan club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028. The goalkeeper has agreed to a reduction in his salary for the first two years of the new contract. However, his salary will be compensated over the following three years.

The 31-year-old ter Stegen has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2014. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee was 12 million euros. He has played a total of 378 matches for Barcelona in all competitions and conceded 368 goals. He kept clean sheets in 158 matches. With Barcelona, ter Stegen has won the La Liga title five times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), won the Copa del Rey five times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), claimed the Spanish Super Cup three times (2016, 2018, 2022/23), won the UEFA Champions League (2014/15), won the UEFA Super Cup (2015), and also became the champion of the FIFA Club World Cup (2015).

Ter Stegen has been playing for the German national team since 2012. He has played 34 matches for the German national team and conceded 39 goals.

