Tensions rise as Flick steps in to resolve conflict between Fermín and Gavi

Fermín López and Gavi had been friends for many years, but recent events have seriously strained their relationship, forcing Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick to intervene and sort out the situation.

Details: According to As, there have been two incidents lately that have undermined the friendship between the players. The first occurred during the Asian tour, when Gavi accidentally collided with Fermín during a training session, causing him a minor injury, though he was able to continue training.

The second incident was more serious. A few days later, back in Barcelona, they clashed again during a training drill. This time, harsh words and accusations were exchanged, and teammates had to step in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

This latest episode alarmed Flick, who took control of the matter by speaking individually with both players in an effort to calm emotions and restore harmony.

