Tennis legend Venus Williams gets her own Barbie doll. Serena reacts

Legendary tennis star Venus Williams has been honored for her tremendous contribution to the sport by becoming one of the models in the famous Barbie doll collection. Photos of the doll were published on the company’s official Instagram page.

The images showcase the Venus Williams doll in full tennis gear, holding a racket and ball on a lush green grass court.

“A masterful match 🎾 Venus Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champ and an advocate for gender pay equity in sports, serving greatness on and off the court! Now, Barbie is proud to honor Venus as the newest Inspiring Women doll, available at @MattelCreations and major retailers August 15,” the caption reads.

Venus’s younger sister, Serena, also reacted to the event. She reposted the announcement in her Instagram story, adding the simple phrase, “Love this.”

It’s worth noting that at 45, Venus continues to compete and even received a wildcard entry to the US Open.