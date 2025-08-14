The oldest female tennis player in 44 years: Venus Williams receives wild card for US Open

The final Grand Slam tournament of the year—the US Open—kicks off on August 24. The event promises a star-studded lineup, but it’s also set for a headline-grabbing comeback.

Details: 45-year-old American tennis legend Venus Williams has been granted a wild card into the US Open singles draw, marking her first Grand Slam appearance in two years. Her last major tournament outing was, fittingly, at her home slam in 2023.

This makes the elder Williams sister the oldest participant in the women’s singles draw at Flushing Meadows since 1981. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Renee Richards played at the US Open in 1981 at the age of 47.

Reminder: Williams has captured US Open titles in both singles and doubles. Her most recent victory came in doubles in 2009, while her singles triumphs date back to 2000 and 2001.