Ten Hag personally requested Manchester United management to sign a World Cup champion

Despite Manchester United's priority task in the summer transfer window being the signing of at least one defender, Erik ten Hag is also focused on strengthening the attacking line.

According to Fichajes, the "Red Devils" coach personally asked the club's management to complete the transfer of Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. It is reported that the Argentine will become a mentor for Rasmus Hojlund.

The biggest problem is the price of the forward, which Transfermarkt values at £94 million, and although it is unlikely that Premier League giants will be able to spend such a sum on one player, release clauses could help finance the deal.

Since moving to Inter from Racing in 2018, Martinez, who won the World Cup with the Argentine national team in 2022, has scored 124 goals and provided 41 assists in 268 matches in all competitions.

