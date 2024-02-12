Manchester United star could return to his homeland

Manchester United star Anthony Martial could have the opportunity to return to France.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old forward has attracted interest from his former club AS Monaco, as well as from Marseille.

Martial moved to Manchester United from Monaco in 2015. The Red Devils initially paid £36 million for the player, but with bonuses, the fee rose to £58 million.

Earlier reports suggested that Manchester United might extend Martial's contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, but there is currently no information on any progress regarding the extension.

The forward, who spent a season on loan at Sevilla two years ago, has scored 90 goals in 317 appearances throughout his career at Manchester United.

It is worth noting that Martial is currently sidelined after undergoing groin surgery, which has ruled him out of action for 10 weeks.