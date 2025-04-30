Ten Hag and Xavi could become Alonso's successors at Bayer

It appears that Bayer have finally come to terms with the fact that the architect of their recent successes, Xabi Alonso, will be leaving Leverkusen this summer. The search for his replacement is already underway, with some options emerging.

Details: According to Kicker, the "Pharmacists" are considering two main candidates: former Barcelona manager Xavi and ex-Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Interestingly, the Dutchman is seen as the more prioritized option due to his familiarity with both the German language and German football, having previously worked with Bayern Munich's reserve team.

The report does not specify Ten Hag's response to the offer, but Xavi, for his part, has not rejected the idea of joining Bayer. He remains open to working outside of Spain.

Reminder: Previously, Alonso was touted as the leading candidate to take over at Real Madrid, but with Carlo Ancelotti's potential departure still uncertain at the end of this season, that move may not materialize.