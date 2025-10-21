Tella Battles Injury Clock for Nigeria World Cup Bid

Leverkusen star's fitness in doubt ahead of crucial WCQ playoff.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand has confirmed that Nigerian international Nathan Tella will miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Super Eagles forward has not yet resumed full team training, according to German outlet Bild, though Hjulmand expects him “to return to the pitch and rejoin group sessions sometime next week.”

Tella, who previously missed September's internationals against Rwanda and South Africa, had a setback when “recurring pain ruled him out of Leverkusen's recent trip to Mainz.”

With Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle set to announce his preliminary squad for the World Cup qualifying playoffs this week, the winger is in “a race against time to prove his fitness and earn a recall for the game against Gabon's Panthers.”

Tella made his competitive debut for Nigeria in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last November. Prior to his current injury, he had started Leverkusen's first three Bundesliga games this season, providing two assists. His potential inclusion depends heavily on his ability to return to full training soon.