Tax authorities find no violations in case against former Spanish FA president Rubiales

Former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, faced allegations of financial misconduct related to the deal for hosting the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Gerard Piqué is also implicated, and the investigation has already produced some findings.

Details: According to Europa Press, Rubiales' defense submitted the results of a tax audit of his income from 2020 to 2022 to the investigating judge. The fiscal authorities found no irregularities or suspicious inflows.

However, this is just one of three criminal cases opened against Rubiales. Investigations into contracts signed during his leadership of the Spanish FA are ongoing, and previously he was found guilty of sexual harassment for kissing footballer Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Reminder: The state prosecutor accuses Rubiales of corporate corruption, money laundering, and abuse of power during his tenure at the helm of Spanish football. The deal with Saudi Arabia, signed in 2019, brought the federation €40 million, with Piqué’s company, Kosmos, receiving a €4 million commission.

Furthermore, the ex-Barcelona defender has been adamant that Rubiales ensure the Saudi Arabian sovereign fund transfers the commission directly to his company’s accounts.