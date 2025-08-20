RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Tanzania vs Morocco: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025

Tanzania vs Morocco: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025

Football news Today, 14:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Tanzania vs Morocco: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025 Photo: https://www.facebook.com/tfftanzania/

Tanzania and Morocco are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch this encounter.

Tanzania vs Morocco: what you need to know about the match

Tanzania secured three victories out of four in the group stage of CHAN. They defeated Burkina Faso 2–0, Mauritania 1–0, and Madagascar 2–1. Their only draw came against the Central African Republic in a goalless stalemate, but despite that result they still advanced to the playoffs as group leaders.

Morocco also enjoyed a strong run in the group stage of the African Nations Championship. They suffered a 0–2 defeat to Kenya but bounced back with three commanding wins: 3–1 over DR Congo, 3–1 against Zambia, and 2–0 over Angola. With nine points from four matches, they finished second in the group standings.

Tanzania vs Morocco: when and where will the match take place?

The quarterfinal match of the African Nations Championship between Tanzania and Morocco will take place on Friday, August 22, with kick-off at 19:00 CET.

Kick-off times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 14:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 15:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 22:00

  • Abuja 22:00

  • Cape Town 23:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Tanzania vs Morocco: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.

Related teams and leagues
Tanzania Tanzania Schedule Tanzania News
Morocco Morocco Schedule Morocco News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
Related Tournament News
Kenya vs Madagascar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025 Football news Today, 12:55 Kenya vs Madagascar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025
African Nations Championship: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:10 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there? Football news Yesterday, 15:08 All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there?
Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds Football news 18 aug 2025, 15:21 Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds
Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda Football news 18 aug 2025, 12:56 Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda
South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025 Football news 18 aug 2025, 02:50 South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores