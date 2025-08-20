Tanzania vs Morocco: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025

Tanzania and Morocco are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch this encounter.

Tanzania vs Morocco: what you need to know about the match

Tanzania secured three victories out of four in the group stage of CHAN. They defeated Burkina Faso 2–0, Mauritania 1–0, and Madagascar 2–1. Their only draw came against the Central African Republic in a goalless stalemate, but despite that result they still advanced to the playoffs as group leaders.

Morocco also enjoyed a strong run in the group stage of the African Nations Championship. They suffered a 0–2 defeat to Kenya but bounced back with three commanding wins: 3–1 over DR Congo, 3–1 against Zambia, and 2–0 over Angola. With nine points from four matches, they finished second in the group standings.

Tanzania vs Morocco: when and where will the match take place?

The quarterfinal match of the African Nations Championship between Tanzania and Morocco will take place on Friday, August 22, with kick-off at 19:00 CET.

Kick-off times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 14:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 15:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 22:00

Abuja 22:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Tanzania vs Morocco: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.