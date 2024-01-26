Thanassis Adetokumbo receives votes for the starting line-up for the Match of the Sta

Milwaukee Bucks player Thanasis Antetokounmpo received three votes in the All-Star Game starting lineup balloting, as reported by NBA Buzz.

Notably, the 31-year-old player accumulated more personal fouls than made field goals in the NBA, with 198 rule violations over two seasons with the New York Knicks in the 2015/16 season and five seasons with Milwaukee starting from the 2019/20 campaign. During this period, he made 191 successful field goals.

This season, Antetokounmpo averages 4.1 minutes on the court, scoring 0.8 points, 0.5 assists, 0.4 rebounds, and committing 0.8 fouls per game.

Thanasis is a Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent, primarily playing as a small forward. He competes for the Milwaukee Bucks and was selected in the NBA Draft 2014 by the New York Knicks as the 51st overall pick.

On April 10, 2022, Antetokounmpo achieved a career-high by scoring 27 points in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.