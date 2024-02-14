Swiatek defeated a neutral tennis player and confidently pursues the title defense in Doha

The world's number one, Iga Swiatek from Poland, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Doha, Qatar.

In the third round, Swiatek confidently defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 19), who was playing as a neutral player, in straight sets in just 1 hour and 31 minutes.

WTA 1000 Doha. Hardcourt. Round of 16

Iga Swiatek (Poland) [1] - Ekaterina Alexandrova [14] - 6:1, 6:4

This marked the fourth meeting between the two players, with Swiatek emerging victorious in three of their encounters.

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek will face the winner of the match between Victoria Azarenka and Alena Ostapenko.

Earlier, Swiatek defeated Sorana Cirstea in her opening match on the courts of Qatar.

It's worth noting that Swiatek is the reigning champion of the Doha WTA 1000 tournament.