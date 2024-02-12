Iga Swiatek convincingly defeated her first opponent at the start of the major tournament in Doha

The world's top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek of Poland, initiated her campaign at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Doha, Qatar with great confidence.

In the Round of 16, Swiatek asserted her dominance over Sorana Cirstea of Romania (WTA 22), securing victory in straight sets in just 1 hour and 2 minutes.

WTA 1000 Doha. Hardcourt. Round of 16

Iga Swiatek (Poland) [1] - Sorana Cirstea (Romania) - 6:1, 6:1

This encounter marked the third meeting between the two players, with Swiatek emerging triumphant in all three matches.

Swiatek advanced directly to the Round of 16 by virtue of her top seeding. She becomes the inaugural player to secure a berth in the quarterfinals of the Qatar WTA 1000 tournament.

It is noteworthy that Swiatek claimed the title on the courts of Doha in 2023.

In the third round, the world's number one player will confront the victor of the match between Erika Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Previously, Naomi Osaka triumphed over Caroline Garcia.