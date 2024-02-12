VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter

On February 12, the second day of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha, Qatar, unfolded.

In the round of 32, former world number one Naomi Osaka (Japan, WTA 747) defeated the 21st-ranked player in the world, Caroline Garcia (France), in straight sets, lasting 1 hour and 29 minutes.

WTA 1000 Doha. Hard court. Round of 32:

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - Caroline Garcia (France) - 7:5, 6:4

This marked the third encounter between the two players and the second in 2024, with Osaka leading 2-1 in their head-to-head record.

Naomi played her fifth match since returning to tennis after the birth of her daughter. This victory marks her second in 2024 and her first against a top-30 WTA player.

Reflecting on her success, Osaka stated:

"I didn't realize how challenging it was until I took time away from the tour. It has made me much more appreciative. I understand that an athlete's career is not that long. I really need to cherish every moment on the court.

Today was very tough. But I caught such inspiration because it's been a while since I played here and I'm glad to see everyone. I noticed many Haitian and Japanese flags. Thank you. It means a lot to me," Osaka said in a court-side interview.

In the next round of the Doha tournament, Naomi will face Petra Martic.

