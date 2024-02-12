RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter

VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter

Tennis news Today, 13:57
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter PHOTO: KARIM JAAFAR

On February 12, the second day of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha, Qatar, unfolded.

In the round of 32, former world number one Naomi Osaka (Japan, WTA 747) defeated the 21st-ranked player in the world, Caroline Garcia (France), in straight sets, lasting 1 hour and 29 minutes.

WTA 1000 Doha. Hard court. Round of 32:

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - Caroline Garcia (France) - 7:5, 6:4

This marked the third encounter between the two players and the second in 2024, with Osaka leading 2-1 in their head-to-head record.

Naomi played her fifth match since returning to tennis after the birth of her daughter. This victory marks her second in 2024 and her first against a top-30 WTA player.

Reflecting on her success, Osaka stated:

"I didn't realize how challenging it was until I took time away from the tour. It has made me much more appreciative. I understand that an athlete's career is not that long. I really need to cherish every moment on the court.

Today was very tough. But I caught such inspiration because it's been a while since I played here and I'm glad to see everyone. I noticed many Haitian and Japanese flags. Thank you. It means a lot to me," Osaka said in a court-side interview.

In the next round of the Doha tournament, Naomi will face Petra Martic.

Video Highlights of the Osaka vs. Garcia Match - 2:0

Popular news
Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Yesterday, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Yesterday, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:43 Lazio wants to sign Bellingham Tennis news Today, 14:42 Iga Swiatek convincingly defeated her first opponent at the start of the major tournament in Doha Football news Today, 14:28 Napoli leader has undergone a medical examination at Inter Boxing News Today, 14:07 Canelo will issue an official statement regarding his career Tennis news Today, 13:57 VIDEO. Osaka secured her maiden victory against a top-30 WTA player after the birth of her daughter Football news Today, 13:14 He knocked over a tray of food. Barcelona director was very angry after the match with Granada Football news Today, 12:54 Xavi may bid farewell to his position at Barcelona sooner than summer Football news Today, 12:40 Kroos speaks out about his future at Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:11 Moyes's future at West Ham is in question Football news Today, 12:09 Field player or substitute. How a blue card will affect the sending off of goalkeepers
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Hockey Today Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Macarthur vs Sabah prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Shandong vs Kawasaki prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Gil Vicente vs Vizela prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Rotherham United vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Football 13 feb 2024 Norwich vs Watford prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024