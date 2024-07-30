Swiatek continues her winning march at the Olympics. Polish does not give up a single set

World No. 1 Iga Świątek has advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles tennis tournament at the Olympics.

In the Round of 16, the Polish tennis player faced China's Wang Xiyu. Iga secured a straight-sets victory, not dropping a single set to her opponent.

The victory took Świątek less than two hours. Throughout the match, the world's top-ranked player committed two double faults and converted 4 out of 6 break points.

Tomorrow, July 31, Świątek will compete for a spot in the semifinals of the Olympic singles tournament. Her opponent will be American player Danielle Collins.

Olympic Games. Third Round

Iga Świątek (Poland) - Wang Xiyu (China) - 6:3, 6:4