All participants in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tennis tournament have been determined

On Tuesday, July 30, the third round of the women's tennis tournament at the Olympic Games took place. On this day, all quarterfinal participants were determined.

The last player to secure a spot in the quarterfinals was Iga Świątek, who defeated China's Xiyu Wang with a score of 2-0. The Polish tennis player and world number one joins the quarterfinals alongside Danielle Collins, Angelique Kerber, Qinwen Zheng, Barbora Krejčíková, Anna Karolína Schmiedlová, Marta Kostyuk, and Donna Vekić.

Notably, the Croatian Vekić caused the biggest upset of the tournament by defeating the world number two, Coco Gauff, with a score of 2-0.

Additionally, the quarterfinal pairings are as follows:

Świątek - Collins

Kerber - Zheng

Krejčíková - Schmiedlová

Kostyuk - Vekić

The quarterfinal matches will take place on Wednesday, July 31.