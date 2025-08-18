Sweden head coach weighs in on Isak's involvement with the national team despite Newcastle boycott
The boycott by Newcastle forward Alexander Isak has raised questions about his future with the Swedish national team. Scandinavian head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided some clarity on the matter.
Details: Tomasson backed his player regarding the boycott, expressing hope that the situation will be resolved. At the same time, he did not rule out Isak's potential participation in upcoming matches for Sweden.
Quote: "First and foremost, Alex is an extremely professional player. A fantastic personality and character. I’ve spoken to Alex a lot during this period. These situations are very difficult. Players can find themselves in extremely tough circumstances. I’m confident that in the end, everything will be resolved, but before jumping to conclusions, you need to have the full picture. That’s always good advice.
There is still time. He’s a professional, and I know he’s been training. Of course, he hasn’t trained with the team or played any matches. We’ll see. I’ll discuss the situation further with Alex, and hopefully he’ll return to team training soon," Tomasson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.