Suspension for Huijsen upheld despite referee’s admitted error

The decision stands.

In the previous La Liga match, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was shown a red card, though it was later acknowledged to have been a mistake. Nevertheless, the suspension remains in place.

Details: According to Tiempo de Juego, Huijsen’s one-match suspension has been upheld. Despite the referee’s error, the Spanish defender will indeed miss the next fixture.

Real Madrid are set to face Espanyol in Matchday 5 of La Liga. The Whites currently sit top of the Spanish league table, having collected a maximum 12 points from their opening four games.

