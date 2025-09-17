RU RU ES ES FR FR
Suspension for Huijsen upheld despite referee’s admitted error

The decision stands.
Football news Today, 11:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the previous La Liga match, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was shown a red card, though it was later acknowledged to have been a mistake. Nevertheless, the suspension remains in place.

Details: According to Tiempo de Juego, Huijsen’s one-match suspension has been upheld. Despite the referee’s error, the Spanish defender will indeed miss the next fixture.

Real Madrid are set to face Espanyol in Matchday 5 of La Liga. The Whites currently sit top of the Spanish league table, having collected a maximum 12 points from their opening four games.

There is, however, good news as previously reported: Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham have recovered from their injuries and are ready to return to the squad. Xabi Alonso stressed that both midfielders could feature in the upcoming match.

Reminder: In the opening minutes of the clash against Marseille, Real defender Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury.

